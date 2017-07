The Lower Paxton Township 4th Annual Arts & Parks 5K Run is an event for competitive runners that weaves its way through two beautiful neighborhoods surrounding Brightbill Park. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three overall male & female finishers, as well as awards for the top three finishers in several age divisions.

Bring your family for a morning of fitness and fun while helping local arts and parks programs! Registration is free for children 10 and under!