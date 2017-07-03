Investigation continues into York shootings that injured boy, left woman dead

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – No arrests have been made in connection with two shootings that left a woman dead and a 12-year-old boy injured last week in York.

Police were called Saturday night to the intersection of South Penn Street and West College Avenue where they found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was struck during a gunfight between people inside two cars.

Last Tuesday, a woman was shot outside a corner store on West Princess Street. She later died at a hospital.

In both cases, the acts were random and the victims were not the intended targets, investigators said.

Mayor Kim Bracey says law enforcement is doing all they can, but she wants the community to do a little more to help.

“I think in the greater scheme of things we need to stop and really look at the systemic issues here,” said Mayor Bracey. “What says it’s okay for juveniles, probably in many cases, I don’t know individuals, but people with guns to drive through the city and shoot and for residents to be quiet about it.”

Sonny Murray, a longtime city resident who lives just a few blocks from Saturday night’s shooting, says he would like to see more officers patrol on foot.

“They need to be like the old days where the police walked the beat instead of driving. Like back in the 60s, cops would walk around the neighborhoods,” said Murray. “They would talk to us, to the residents. That’s when we would call them officer friendly. But now all cops do is just drive by and keep it pushing.”

The 12-year-old who was shot has been listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.