Homes near fatal explosion condemned

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – With only a suitcase, Deborah Sahd left the Manor Township home where she’s lived for more than a decade.

Sahd and four family members were forced to leave Monday. Their home was condemned a day after an explosion leveled a Springdale Lane house only a few hundred feet away.

Sixteen people in all have been forced out of their homes.

Sahd said her family was in Boston when the blast covered her neighborhood in debris.

“You just don’t know what you are coming home to,” she said. “We came home late last night, couldn’t really see. We were able to get inside today and it’s not good.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and state utility inspectors on Monday were at the scene of the blast that killed a UGI employee, 54-year-old Richard Bouder, and injured three other people.

Duane Hagelgans, the commissioner of Blue Rock Fire Rescue Company, was one of the first responders to arrived at the explosion site.

“Debris has gone at least probably a quarter of a mile if not farther,” he told ABC27 News. “It’s interesting as I talk to more and more people today from further and further away, they’re finding debris.”

UGI went around the neighborhood to check for leaks and test the natural gas line.

Sahd’s family planned to stay in a hotel for the time being.

“We’re waiting for a surveyor to come and survey the house and then a structural engineer to come,” she said.

