Fireworks should be dry this evening and tomorrow evening

Temperatures climbed to just shy of 90 degrees yesterday afternoon and it should be the same story today. Hazy sun for much of the day will interact with a sagging frontal boundary and that could trigger some isolated t-storms by the late afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and brief, heavy rain will be the primary threats. Just like Saturday and Sunday, outdoor activities should be fine and there should be only minor impacts to any fireworks this evening. Most should get off without a hitch as the showers will be short-lived and few & far between. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with temperatures staying around 70 degrees.

Independence Day will be slightly cooler and less humid, but still seasonable for this time of year with highs in the mid 80s. As today’s front continues to push southward, a stray morning shower is possible followed by some sun for the afternoon. Most locations should stay dry the rest of the day as showers and storms develop right along the Maryland line and slide south with the front through the late afternoon and evening. If you have plans to attend the fireworks in D.C., you may run into some problems there while we keep it drier closer to home. Pop-up storms then become commonplace for the rest of this week with the best chance being on Friday. Next weekend is looking pretty decent. Enjoy your 4th!