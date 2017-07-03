Court blocks audit over grants to counsel pregnant women

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A state court isn’t allowing Pennsylvania’s fiscal watchdog to examine how a nonprofit grant recipient spent money it got by charging contractors working on the grant to counsel pregnant women about alternatives to abortion.

Writing for a three-judge panel, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer said in Monday’s decision that an audit is allowable if it’s necessary to satisfy auditors that the money is being used in line with the grant agreement.

But Jubelirer notes that the Harrisburg-based agency, Real Alternatives, already said that it isn’t using the money in accordance with the grant agreement.

The court isn’t saying whether the money from the 3 percent fee Real Alternatives charges to contractors should be considered public or private, or whether the fee is permissible.