Court blocks audit over grants to counsel pregnant women

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A state court isn’t allowing Pennsylvania’s fiscal watchdog to examine how a nonprofit grant recipient spent money it got by charging contractors working on the grant to counsel pregnant women about alternatives to abortion.

Writing for a three-judge panel, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer said in Monday’s decision that an audit is allowable if it’s necessary to satisfy auditors that the money is being used in line with the grant agreement.

But Jubelirer notes that the Harrisburg-based agency, Real Alternatives, already said that it isn’t using the money in accordance with the grant agreement.

The court isn’t saying whether the money from the 3 percent fee Real Alternatives charges to contractors should be considered public or private, or whether the fee is permissible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s