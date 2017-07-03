Cops: Driver wounded in Pennsylvania, police seeking suspect

MOHNTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say the driver of a car was shot in the arm by another Pennsylvania motorist who flashed their lights at the victim’s car before pulling alongside him and opening fire.

Cumru Township police say the incident happened early Sunday. They met the victim, 29-year-old Casanova Rostick, at Reading Hospital where he was being treated.

Rostick tells police the other vehicle drove up behind his and started flashing its lights. When Rostick pulled over to let the car go by, someone in the other car fired as it pulled alongside his.

Police don’t have a description of the other vehicle or shooter.

The incident occurred four days after police say another man, 28-year-old David Deeper, fatally shot an 18-year-old girl who was trying to merge into traffic in Chester County. He’s charged with murder.