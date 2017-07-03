Construction to begin on Route 322 bridge in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT expects construction for a bridge replacement on Route 322 in Lancaster County to last through the end of the year.

Work on the Route 322 bridge over Middle Creek on the Elizabeth-Clay township line in Lancaster County is slated to begin during the week of July 17. It is anticipated that work will last until late December.

An alternating traffic pattern will be controlled by temporary traffic signals once bridge replacement begins.

Once the bridge is replaced, PennDOT can remove it from Lancaster County’s structurally deficient bridge list.

This project is part of an effort to replace 558 aging bridges across the state.

