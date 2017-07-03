1 dead, 1 injured in Lower Paxton apartment fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a fire Monday morning at an apartment complex in Lower Paxton Township.

The Dauphin County coroner’s office confirmed the fatality but did not immediately identify the victim.

The fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. at the Stonebridge Apartments in the 200 block of North Arlington Avenue.

Robin Flagler, the president of the apartment complex, said a woman and her 33-year-old disabled son were transported to a hospital. Fire officials said both were in critical condition.

Flagler said the fire started in a kitchen. The investigation is ongoing.

No other apartments were damaged.

The fire death is the second in the township since early Saturday, when a home fire took the life of an elderly resident of the 1800 block of Colonial Road.

That person’s name has not been released and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article has been updated to correct the age of the male victim as 33, not 11.

