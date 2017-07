Fire crews responded to an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the Stonebridge Apartments off of Colonial Road near the Colonial Park Mall. The fire happened on the 200 block of Arlington Avenue.

At least two people were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

This is developing story. Stay with abc27 news on-air and online for updates.