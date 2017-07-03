Adele calls in sick for last two shows

The Associated Press Published:
Adele
This CD cover image released by Columbia Records shows, "25," the latest release by Adele. The singers hotly anticipated album is out Friday, Nov. 20, 2015. (Columbia Records via AP)

LONDON (AP) – Adele missed her own tour farewell shows.

Adele writes on social media her vocal cords are damaged and her doctor advised her not to perform the last two of four sold-out concerts this past weekend at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Adele says she considered lip-synching but she’s never done that and felt it would not be the real her.

Adele had said she doesn’t know if she’ll ever tour again and she was looking forward to wrapping up her tour at home in London.

Refunds will be available if the shows can’t be rescheduled.

