York shooting injures boy, 12

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police said a 12-year-old boy caught in the crossfire of a shooting was flown to a hospital for treatment.

According to a police report, people in two vehicles were shooting at each other near the intersection of South Penn Street and West College Avenue around 6:06 Saturday evening. One of the bullets hit the boy in the left thigh.

Officers said they found and helped the boy on South Penn Street. He was taken to York Hospital. He was last listed in stable condition but was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center because of his age and injury. He is expected to survive.

After the shooting one of the vehicles involved crashed into two parked vehicles. The people inside left the area.

Police have not made any arrests.

This is the second shooting in a week where an innocent person was shot. On Tuesday, police said Elizabeth Vega-Tirado was shot and killed outside a corner store on West Princess Street.

Contact police if you have any information that could help their investigation.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Police said texting is the best way to reach them and you can remain anonymous.