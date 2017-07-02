We Salute You: Charles W. Bowersox, Jr.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day abc27 honors a military hero.
Today we recognize Lance Corporal Charles W. Bowersox, Jr. from Etters.
He served in the US Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
