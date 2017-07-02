Trump honors veterans, defends religious freedom during speech

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is vowing to support and defend religious liberty in the United States.

Trump tells a gathering of evangelical Christians that the threat of terrorism is one of the most grave and dire threats to religious freedom in the world today. T

rump spoke Saturday night in Washington at a “Celebrate Freedom” concert honoring veterans. The evangelical megachurch First Baptist Dallas and Salem Media Group sponsored the event.

Trump says Americans “cannot allow terrorism and extremism to spread in our country, or to find sanctuary on our shores.”

Besides speaking to the event’s religious theme, Trump renewed his campaign promise to always take care of America’s veterans.

He also tapped a personal theme, his criticism of so-called fake news.