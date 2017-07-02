Police: one dead, one injured in fatal Lemoyne crash

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning.

West Shore Regional Police say they received the call around 01:55 a.m. in the 1st Block of Market Street at the Lemoyne Bottleneck.

The crash involved one vehicle and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene according to authorities.

An adult passenger was reportedly transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.