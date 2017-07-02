One killed in Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after their car crashed into a utility pole in Perry County on Saturday night.

The victim was driving along the 200 block of Landisburg Road in Carroll Township around 9:15 p.m., when his car veered off the roadway. He ended up crashing into a utility pole.

The driver was ejected through the vehicle’s sun roof. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A passenger was taken to the hospital. The severity of that person’s injuries are not known at this time.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.