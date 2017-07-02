Newborn found outside of home in Maryland’s capital

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Police in Maryland’s capital city say a newborn boy found outside a home seems to be in good health.

Annapolis Police Chief Scott Baker says in a news release that the infant was found about 6:35 a.m. Friday. The boy, who, Baker says, is Hispanic and believed to be just hours old, was taken to a local hospital.

Police are asking for the baby’s mother to come forward as she might need medical attention or be the victim of a crime.

Baker reminds residents that under Maryland’s Safe Haven law, a woman can safely surrender custody of her infant child, no questions asked, at a hospital or police station.