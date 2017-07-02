House explosion kills one UGI employee, injures three

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)-

8:22 p.m.

UGI Utilities has released a statement regarding the death of one of their employees in an explosion at a home in Manor Township on Sunday.

Three UGI employees were responding to a call about an odor of gas at a home on the 200 block of Springdale Lane at the time. Two other employees were injured, as well as a Pennsylvania on-call employee.

UGI says their two employees are expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement released Sunday, a UGI spokesman said:

“The entire UGI family is deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with the family of our fellow employee who lost his life as well as our employees who were injured, and their families. UGI is working through our employee assistance program to provide grief counseling to employees and employee family members, as well as the American Red Cross to provide assistance to individuals affected by the incident.”

4:50 p.m.

One UGI worker was killed and three others were injured in an explosion that destroyed a home in Manor Township on Sunday.

There were four UGI employees inside the home on the 200 block of Springdale Lane at the time, responding to a report of a gas leak. One of those employees was killed. The other three were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The home is a complete loss. Four other homes were damaged in the explosion.

The resident of the home had been asked to leave as crews worked on fixing the gas leak, so that resident was not home at the time.

Emergency crews shut down Springdale Lane and shut off utilities.

3:33 p.m.

UGI Business Development Director Steve Cook has confirmed that one UGI worker has been killed and one has been injured in the explosion.

Authorities say the explosion was caused by a gas line leak.

2:06 p.m.

Lancaster Township Fire Department is reporting that a home in Manor Township has exploded.

Crews are currently on scene.

Engine and truck are currently operating at a building explosion in Manor Twp. pic.twitter.com/0xCIgij4aV — Lanc. Twp. Fire Dept (@LTFD66) July 2, 2017

