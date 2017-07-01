We Salute You: Anthony Kapp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day abc27 honors a military hero.
Today we honor Specialist Anthony Kapp from Duncannon.
He serves in the US Army.
Kapp is currently stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
