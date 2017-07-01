We Salute You: Anthony Kapp

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day abc27 honors a military hero.

Today we honor Specialist Anthony Kapp from Duncannon.

He serves in the US Army.

Kapp is currently stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s