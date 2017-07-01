Study: Pa. rural roads and bridges among most deadly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A study released this week ranks Pennsylvania’s rural roads and bridges among the most deadly and least maintained in the United States.

The non-profit group TRIP, which reviews transportation data, released the report. Pennsylvania’s rural roads were ranked the eighth worst in the country; rural bridges were the third worst. Of the 1,200 people killed in traffic accidents in the state in 2015, nearly half died on rural, non-interstate roads.

The report says those roads are more likely to have narrow lanes, sharp curves, and limited shoulders. It also notes that 22 percent of Pennsylvania’s rural bridges are structurally deficient.

Governor Wolf’s budget goals include steering more funding toward transportation needs this year.

Click here for the full TRIP report about Pennsylvania’s rural roads and bridges.