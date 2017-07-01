Protest against bullfights in Pamplona before famed festival

The Associated Press Published:
People hold up signs protesting against the bull runs, a few days before the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 1, 2017. The festival will begin on July 6 with the ''txupinazo'' opening ceremony, with people participating in bull runs, music and dance, through the old city. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) – Around 400 people have protested bullfighting in Pamplona, a week before the city hosts its famed festival featuring dangerous bull runs.

Holding signs that read in English “Bullfight Is Cruel” and “No Tradition Trumps Reason” in Spanish, the protesters marched Saturday through the city’s old quarter. The route included a stretch of the narrow streets that will be used for the bull runs that have made the San Fermin festival known worldwide.

Tens of thousands of partygoers from Spain and abroad come each year to Pamplona to witness or take part in the early morning bull runs when crowds of runners risk being gored or trampled as they lead a pack of bulls to the ring where they will be used in bullfights.

The festival runs from July 6-14.

