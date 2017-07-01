Police: Elderly resident died in Lower Paxton house fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An elderly resident died Saturday morning in a house fire that broke out in the 1800 block of Colonial Road.

Dispatchers say they received the call at 4:08 a.m. and by the time police arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the township fire marshal and a state police fire marshal.

