Police: Elderly resident died in Lower Paxton house fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An elderly resident died Saturday morning in a house fire that broke out in the 1800 block of Colonial Road.

Dispatchers say they received the call at 4:08 a.m. and by the time police arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the township fire marshal and a state police fire marshal.

