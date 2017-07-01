Police: ‘Elderly resident’ dies in Lower Paxton house fire

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)- An elderly resident died this morning in a house fire that broke out along the 1800 block of Colonial Road.

Dispatchers say they received the call at 4:08 a.m. on Saturday, and by the time police arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the LPPD Fire Marshall and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.

