Man accidentally shoots self in leg at Gettysburg battlefield

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is expected to be okay after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at Gettysburg National Military Park on Saturday.

According to United States Park Police, the man’s gun was accidentally discharged shortly before 1 p.m., near the area of the Meade Equestrian Statue.

U.S. Park Police officers responded to the scene, applying a tourniquet. According to EMS personnel, the officers’ actions may have saved the man’s life.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.