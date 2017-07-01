Kayaker dies after group gets stranded on Swatara Creek

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A kayaker has died after he and several others became stranded on the Swatara Creek Saturday afternoon.

The group was traveling south at around 4:45 p.m., when they became stranded after floating over a low head dam, just west of Jonestown.

Perry Ratcliffe, Jr., 36, from Lebanon, was dragged under the water.

Other kayakers were able to recover Ratcliffe and perform CPR. He was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

First responders were able to rescue other kayakers who had become stranded.

