K-9 Prince training to sniff out missing people, criminals

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Midstate police recruit is training to take a bite out of crime. A Bloodhound puppy will track suspected criminals in your community and help find missing people.

Detective Prince is one of Central Pennsylvania’s newest police recruits.

Prince and his K-9 Handler Scott Musselman showed ABC27 News a demonstration of what they’ve been learning in training Saturday.

Prince, a six-month-old Bloodhound, is the newest recruit for the West York Borough Police Department. He should be on the streets in October or November, and his training will be ongoing.

K-9 Prince will work for the borough and the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“He’s going to be searching for missing or lost children, as well as older adults. For example, those with dementia, those with medical conditions. Currently, anyone who would be lost, Prince’s primary mission is to search for them,” West York Borough Police Chief Matthew Millsaps said.

Detective Prince will replace the other K-9 Bloodhound retiring later this year.

Dawn White will have the full story at 11 p.m.