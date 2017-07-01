Gusty, strong storms likely this afternoon

TODAY: Very warm and humid with scattered storms between 2-7pm. Some storms may contain damaging winds and hail. Hi 88F.



TONIGHT: Storms end early, mainly dry for firework displays. Muggy and warm. Lo 70F.

SUNDAY: Hazy Sun, very warm and humid. Hi 87F.

The humid weather from yesterday has not changed, even after downpours and storms. High temperatures will be near 90° today, but some relief will come from a line of storms. These storms could produce some severe weather, with the main threat being gusty winds. If you have outdoor plans the line of storms will develop starting around 2 PM for far western areas. Then the line will steam quickly to the east exiting the Midstate by 7 PM, if not earlier than that. Severe storm watches and warnings are likely today due to the risk of gusty winds and some hail, so stay with abc27 weather for more updates throughout the day. We will be posting updates on our website, plus our Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Storms and the front will not cool things down much for Sunday through Tuesday. The humidity will slowly drop though, and Tuesday is looking like a great day. Sunday through Monday should be mainly dry too. So the only real threat for rain or storms this holiday weekend is today, and we are confident that most areas should see drier weather before firework displays tonight.

Keep checking for our updates as storms form this afternoon, and enjoy the weekend!