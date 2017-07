TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews battled an early morning barn fire that might have housed thousands of chickens.

Emergency crews from several different counties in Pennsylvania and a few from Maryland were called to the barn along Oxford Road around 5:48 a.m. Saturday.

Someone on scene tweeted that crews were having problems putting out the fire because of water problems.

Water issues preventing aggressive attack on chicken house fire on Oxford Rd. pic.twitter.com/HSTfOI45dL — 911 PHOTOGRAPHY (@911Photography) July 1, 2017

