Wolf vetoes bill to outlaw local plastic-bag bans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is vetoing a bill that would have prevented counties and municipalities from banning recyclable plastic bags at retail stores.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday rejected the measure that also would have prevented fees or taxes being imposed on the bags.

Wolf says the legislation could have kept local governments from doing what they’re required under the state constitution to protect the environment.

He’s also objecting to how the bill would have diminished the ability of local governments to make their own decisions.

Plastic bag manufacturer Novolex says the veto will make the state less competitive and could affect workers.

Novolex employs about 160 people at its plant in Milesburg, about 12 miles north of State College.