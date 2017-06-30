Val’s Kids: Tayana

By Published:

Tayana is a teen who knows exactly what she wants.

She loves animals and enjoyed some one-on-one time with the wolves at Zoo America. She tossed the wolves some treats and learned all about the wildlife of North America, including the bears.

Tayana is hoping to transition out of foster care and into a permanent home.

“I think everyone should have a home, no matter what their past is,” she said.

“She has a passion for helping people and does great in school excelling in math and science,” said caseworker Jean Heartman.

Tayana is looking forward to a promising career in either the medical, legal, mental health, or social service fields.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s