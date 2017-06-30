Val’s Kids: Tayana

Tayana is a teen who knows exactly what she wants.

She loves animals and enjoyed some one-on-one time with the wolves at Zoo America. She tossed the wolves some treats and learned all about the wildlife of North America, including the bears.

Tayana is hoping to transition out of foster care and into a permanent home.

“I think everyone should have a home, no matter what their past is,” she said.

“She has a passion for helping people and does great in school excelling in math and science,” said caseworker Jean Heartman.

Tayana is looking forward to a promising career in either the medical, legal, mental health, or social service fields.