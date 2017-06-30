Thousands expected for Gettysburg battle reenactment

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – History will comes alive this weekend at Gettysburg National Military Park.

July 1 will mark the 154th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, the largest battle of the Civil War.

For over a century, the battle has been reenacted at the battlefield. The history remains the same, but there’s always something new to be learned.

“Two great armies met on these fields for three days and fought. And at the end, more than 50,000 casualties,” reenactor Jim Lynch said. “What is important folks must remember is this: even though some folks wore gray and others wore blue, the common denominator is that they were all American.”

For more information on this weekend’s event, visit gettysburgreenactment.com.

