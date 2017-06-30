T-storms likely later today and especially Saturday

The heat and humidity will continue to build today with afternoon temperatures approaching the 90 degree mark. An approaching front will add more instability to the region and will trigger a couple of storms this afternoon and evening with the best chance being between 3-10pm. A passing downpour or storm could also occur overnight as conditions stay muggy. Lows will only fall into the 70s tonight.

Better chances for scattered storms will occur Saturday afternoon and evening as the front tracks right across Central PA. There could also be a brief shower tomorrow morning before we watch for some of these storms that will produce passing downpours and brief relief from the heat Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe tomorrow afternoon and early evening with strong wind gusts and hail too. Keep your abc27 Weather App handy tomorrow if you’re having or attending a cookout or any fireworks celebrations. Most storms will likely be winding down before a lot of the fireworks displays, however, so that is some good news.

Sunday through Tuesday will be warm and humid with slim chances for storms; most outdoor picnics and evening fireworks should stay on schedule.