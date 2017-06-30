Swimming coach clinches 20 undefeated seasons

A local swimming coach made history with a victory this week.

With a win at the York Outdoor Country Club on Thursday, Rusty Owens and his Colonial Clippers secured 20 consecutive undefeated seasons.

The team, based at the Colonial Country Club in Lower Paxton Township, has kids as young as six and under participating.

“I love what I do, I guess,” Owens said. “I love working with the kids. We spend a lot of time on technique. It’s very rewarding and I know the kids are proud of it, too.”

Owens has been coaching Colonial for 30 years. The pool at the club was named after him in 2004.

