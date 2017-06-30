Sketch of suspect released in road rage shooting

West Goshen Police Chief Joseph Gleason holds a sketch of a suspected road rage shooter during a news conference outside police headquarters, Friday, June 30, 2017, in West Goshen, Pa. The man is suspected of shooting of high school graduate Bianca Roberson, 18, in the head, killing her, as the two tried to merge into a single lane on, authorities said. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities have released a sketch of the gunman believed to have fatally shot a recent Pennsylvania high school graduate during a road rage incident.

West Goshen Police Chief Joseph Gleason says the shooter is believed to be a 20- to 40-year-old white male with blond hair and a medium build. He said there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture.

Eighteen-year-old Bianca Roberson was shot in West Goshen on Wednesday in what Gleason described as a high speed “cat and mouse game” between her and the driver of a faded red pickup truck. He says the two were trying to merge into a single highway lane and neither was ceding. Roberson’s car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.

Bianca Nikol Roberson, 18, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed June 28, 2017, during a road-rage incident in West Goshen Township, Chester County, police say. (Facebook photo)

