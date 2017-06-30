Sen. Toomey to join ABC27 for town hall

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 News will host a televised town hall with Sen. Pat Toomey.

Audiences from Harrisburg, Altoona, Wilkes-Barre, and Erie will be connected with the Republican senator during the live event so they can ask questions on issues important to them.

The town hall will be televised on ABC27 and streamed live on abc27.com on Wednesday from 7-8 p.m.

The audience is by invitation only. We will take questions via social media.

