Restaurant Report: Expired food, roaches

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Inspectors with the state Department of Agriculture found multiple violations at three local restaurants this week.

New China in the Newberry Commons shopping center in Etters was out of compliance with 24 violations. The inspection report says chicken, shrimp, cream cheese and other items were not being correctly date marked. A food employee was caught touching a dirty trash can then going to prep food. There was an accumulation of white, mold-like residue in the food prep area, and there were several old and decaying roach-like insects in the facility.

Saga Sushi Buffet on Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg was out of compliance with 20 violations. The inspection report says WD-40 spray was being used near food equipment, risking contamination. There was a greenish substance and grease collecting on kitchen equipment. Utensils stored as clean actually had food residue on them, and the facility was at risk for potential insect or rodent hazards.

Hurricane Pizza and Grill in Columbia was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspection report says salami and bologna stored in the fridge were expired by several weeks and food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints. There was old, hardened, caked-on cheese in and around the nacho cheese dispenser, which was being held together with a bungee cord.

Establishments with no violations include Lemoyne Borough Swimming Pool, the Rutter’s store on Vine Street in Middletown, WellSpan Adams Health Center, and William Penn Bar and Restaurant in Lebanon.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

