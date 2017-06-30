Police: Woman went missing after walk

CAMPBELLTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a missing Lebanon County woman.

Lisa Laicha hasnt been seen by family members since around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when she left her home to go for a walk, presumably with her black and
white shih tzu, South Londonderry Township police said.

She reportedly stopped at Turkey Hill in Campbelltown about two hours later.

Police said Laicha has physically limiting conditions and might be confused if she isn’t taking her medication.

She’s 5’6″ tall with a large build and has a ladybug tattoo on her right foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-838-1376.

