Police: Man helped himself to store cash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole money from a store register.

Lancaster police released surveillance photos of the man on Friday.

They said on June 8, as employees at Coleson Fine Clothiers were helping other customers, the man was able to access the register. He placed the money in his pocket and left the North Queen Street store.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Lancaster police Detective Dave Weiser at 717-735-3362 or email weiserd@lancasterpolice.com. Tips can also be phoned to Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.