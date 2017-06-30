Police: 4 failed to report child sexual abuse

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Four employees of a residential treatment program for children in Adams County are charged after police say they failed to report the sexual abuse of a child.

The employees of Hoffman Homes for Youth in Littlestown also failed to seek medical attention for the boy after he was sexually assaulted by another resident in November, state police said in charging documents.

Glenn Nace, 27, of Hanover; Antonio Hill, 23, of Chambersburg; Guy Joseph, 52; and Timothy Speelman, 31, both of Gettysburg, are each charged with failure to report child abuse, a second-degree misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Adams County Assistant District Attorney Megan Zei said the four were all mandated reporters of child abuse.

