Pennsylvania hospital treated 36 overdoses in 24 hours

The Associated Press Published:
Jim "Woods" Ellis
In this Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015 photograph, a jug of used needles to exchange for new is seen near, Jim "Woods" Ellis in an industrial area of Camden, N.J., as Ellis describes using the drug, naloxone, often known by the brand name Nacran, to reverse an addict's heroin overdose. Naloxone works most of the time, but national statistics arent kept on what happens to people who are revived. Some overdose again soon afterward. Some get treatment and get clean, but limited insurance, high costs and a shortage of spots at treatment centers can be hurdles. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania hospital network says it has treated 36 people for heroin overdoses in the last 24 hours.

UPMC Susquehanna is warning the surrounding communities of a possibly lethal batch of the drug in the region.

The hospital system posted on its Facebook page that emergency rooms and other facilities dealt the unusually high number of overdoses Thursday.

It operates hospitals in the central part of the state, anchored by the 203-bed Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

The hospital system is urging people who think they might have used the drug or are experiencing overdose symptoms to go to the emergency room immediately or call 911.

