Pennsylvania health network recovering from cyberattack

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania health network victimized by a worldwide cyberattack still isn’t offering lab and diagnostic imaging services at 14 community and neighborhood offices, but is otherwise operating normally.

Heritage Valley Health System said Friday it is still able to provide those services at its two hospitals, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley. Lab and diagnostic services at seven Heritage Valley Medical Neighborhoods office and seven other satellite locations remained closed Friday for a third straight day.

Heritage Valley provides care for residents of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia. Its two hospitals, both west of Pittsburgh, have about 500 beds combined.

Heritage officials say there’s no evidence confidential patient information had been accessed in Tuesday’s attack, which prompted some surgeries to be postponed that day.