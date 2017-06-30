Pa. Senate votes for penalties on illegal movers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Senate has passed legislation to penalize moving companies that operate illegally in Pennsylvania.

Senate Bill 458 would punish Illegal household goods movers with a $5,000 fine. Moving vans and trucks could be confiscated, and repeat offenders could face a $10,000 fine.

Sen. David c (R-Schuylkill/Berks) says some movers skirt the law by not registering with the PUC and not carrying adequate insurance coverage for the goods they transport.

“In Pennsylvania, it is more advantageous to operate a household goods moving company illegally than it is to comply with the law,” Argall said in a statement. “These illegal companies often lack the necessary insurance coverage to protect damaged goods during a move, leaving the consumer on the hook.”

Argall’s proposal is headed to the House. It only applies to commercial, for-hire companies.

