Man wanted for burglary, theft in Fairview Township

By Published:
Kenneth L. Prince (submitted)

GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is wanted on burglary and other charges after a York County homeowner caught him stealing from a garage, police said.

Fairview Township police said Kenneth L. Prince, 49, removed several items from the garage in the 500 block of Old York Road before the owner arrived Wednesday morning and found him in the act.

Prince then fled in his blue 1989 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

In addition to burglary, he is charged with criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fairview Township police at 717-901-5267.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s