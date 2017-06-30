Man wanted for burglary, theft in Fairview Township

GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is wanted on burglary and other charges after a York County homeowner caught him stealing from a garage, police said.

Fairview Township police said Kenneth L. Prince, 49, removed several items from the garage in the 500 block of Old York Road before the owner arrived Wednesday morning and found him in the act.

Prince then fled in his blue 1989 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

In addition to burglary, he is charged with criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fairview Township police at 717-901-5267.

