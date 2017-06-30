Man to face trial in slaying of father-in-law

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is headed to trial for the shooting death of his 89-year-old father-in-law.

Clifford Allen Hafer, 65, of East Donegal Township, waived a preliminary hearing Friday and was ordered held for court on a count of criminal homicide.

Hafer is charged with shooting John Teffeteller at Hafer’s home on South River Street. Teffeteller, the father of Hafer’s deceased wife, previously lived in Waynesboro but moved in with Hafer before the killing.

Police say Hafer called 911 on April 29 and admitted to shooting Teffeteller several times and killing him. Officers also found Teffeteller’s dog shot dead in a hallway.

Investigators have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

Hafer is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. He will be formally arraigned in Lancaster County Court on July 28.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.