Man jailed for rape, burglary facing new charges

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man arrested in May on rape and burglary charges after a five hour standoff with police in Palmyra is facing more charges.

Joshua I. Nunez, 23, is accused of breaking into a home in the 100 block of North Harrison Street on May 22 and assaulting a woman who lived there.

Police said the victim was able to escape but Nunez would not come out for some time.

He was jailed on a number of charges as a result with bail set at $1 million.

The Palmyra Borough Police Department on Friday issued a release stating that Nunez was charged Thursday with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Those charges stem from an investigation into an incident reported to police on May 13.

Rape, burglary, sexual assault and other charges filed against Nunez in the May 22 incident have been held for court.

