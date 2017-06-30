Lancaster man gets up to 6 years for sexual assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man will serve up to six years in prison for breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Robert U. Copeland, 45, was found guilty this week of indecent assault, indecent exposure, and other counts related to the Jan. 12 incident in Manheim Township. He was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 to 6 years.

The district attorney’s office said Copeland broke a screen and opened a window then assaulted the woman. Prosecutors said he also threatened to kill the woman, a former acquaintance of Copeland, while holding a screwdriver.

