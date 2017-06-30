Damp spring means early sweet corn hard to find

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Brenda Hostetter was picking up sweet corn Friday for her son and his girlfriend.

“You just can’t beat it in the summer,” Hostetter said. “We make a meal out of it.”

Jim Erb, a farmer who owns Brook Lawn Farm Market, said he was fortunate to get the sweet corn in the ground when he did. He said a wet spring limited when he could plant.

“We just didn’t get the dry soil conditions to work with,” Erb said.

The same damp spring was good for some crops like peaches and cherries. Erb said broccoli and cauliflower also excel in moist conditions. He did say though that plums suffered through a frost in the spring.

“We grow seven varieties of plums and the plum crop is probably one percent of the crop,” Erb said. “Not much of the fruit made it through.”

