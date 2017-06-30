Crash forces closure on part of Route 11 in Perry County

LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Route 11 was closed due to a two-vehicle crash in Perry County.

According to a PennDOT operator, southbound lanes were closed in the area of Hunters Valley Road in Buffalo Township for the crash that occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

There was also a lane restriction for Route 11 northbound.

Entrapment and serious injuries were reported, according to the operator.

The crash also resulted in oil on the road.

No other details were immediately available.

