STATE LINE, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has closed part of Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

All southbound lanes are closed between Exit 3 for Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland line, according to PennDOT.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m.

PennDOT cameras show a traffic backlog beginning at Exit 5 for Greencastle and Waynesboro.

Additional details were not immediately available.