Contractor sought in $12K home improvement scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a home improvement contractor accused of scamming a Dauphin County couple out of $12,000.

Gerard Farnan, 59, was hired in September 2016 to complete a deck at couple’s home. Authorities say Farnan took advance payments for six months and finally began the job last month, but he never returned to finish.

Farnan is charged with a felony count of home improvement fraud. He’s wanted in York County on similar charges.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is seeking information that could lead police to Farnan. If your tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.

