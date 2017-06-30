Bike sharing program is spinning in York

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The wheels are spinning in York, as a bike sharing program kicked off Friday.

The program is powered by Zagster and provides 14 bikes, rotating between three stations across the city.

Officials say the program is aimed at making the city a more healthy, active, and vibrant place.

The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant.

An annual membership is $20. Riders must be 18 or older.

Members receive the first two hours of each ride free and a $2 fee for each hour afterward.

Bikes can be found and paid for through the Zagster app, which is available for download on Apple or Android devices.

